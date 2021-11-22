Chamisa Breaks Record In Matebeleland

By A Correspondent -MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa at the weekend met with h more than 60 village heads and thousands of villagers in Matebeleland North province who convincingly endorsed him.

Chamisa was on his offensive meet the people national tour, where he is interfacing with citizens ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The intention remains, to attain political power, govern differently and transform the concrete lives of our suffering masses of our people,” MDC-Alliance deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told ZimEye, Sunday.