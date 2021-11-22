Government Responds To Mnangagwa’s Embarrassing Drunkenness Video
22 November 2021
By A Correspondent-Information ministry spokesperson, Nick Mangwana has desperately defended the video of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a drunken state.
A video showing Mnangagwa failing to stand and or walk at a private fundraising event made rounds on social media at the weekend.
“Before I retire for the day, let me share an extension of the so-called drunk video. At the risk of dignifying nonsense, let me say; Slurred Speech Unsteady gait Non compos mentis behavior Sober, sharp, coherent and presidential Statesman,” Mangwana posted on his Twitter account in defence of Mnangagwa, Sunday.