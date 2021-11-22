Ndiraya Slams Referee After Losing To FC Platinum

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya was not entirely happy with how the referee handled their 1-0 defeat to FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup, semifinal encounter played on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys suffered their first defeat of the campaign to bow out of the competition in the last four stage.

Innocent Muchaneka scored the only goal of the extra time after the game had ended goalless at the full-time.

Speaking after the match, Ndiraya was pleased with his team’s performance but lamented how some of the referee’s calls affected them.

He said: “We had some calls, from the referee, which I think should have gone in our favour.

“But that wasn’t the case.”

“Overall, I’m very proud of my boys’ performance. We are not yet a perfect team, but you can see it’s coming. The improvement is there and hopefully we’ll keep the momentum and get the results.”

Dynamos had a goal disallowed in the extra time.

Initially adjudged as a foul on goalkeeper Petros Mhari, it was later revealed Ali Maliselo had scooped the ball into the back of the net with his hand.

Later on, DeMbare had a penalty appeal turned away with the referee giving a free kick to FC Platinum instead. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

