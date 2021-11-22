Nick Mangwana Fails To Defend ED From Drunkenness Footage

GOVT Spokesman Nick Mnangwana on Sunday struggled to defend his boss Emmerson Mnangagwa over revelations that he was drunk during the university scholarship he recently launched.

Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said Mnangagwa did not reflect any slurred speech, unsteady gait, or non compos behaviour at the function.

Mangwana said this as he failed to provide a video of Mnangagwa speaking full sentences.

,”Show a video of the President speaking full sentences (if he did this at any point), and particularly of him walking away from the podium (as he obviously did).

“That will answer all questions,” said the Australia based Thabani Sibanda.

Before I retire for the day, let me share an extension of the so-called drunk video. At the risk of dignifying nonsense, let me say;

Slurred Speech❌

Unsteady gait ❌

Non compos mentis behavior❌

Sober, sharp, coherent and presidential Statesman. pic.twitter.com/CAdmFZtc8T — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 21, 2021

By Farai D Hove | The below is the leaked video of ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnnagagwa while drunk during the launching of a university scholarship fund issued under his name.

It is of Mnangagwa during the launching of the ED-University Of Zambia scholarship program, designed to give disadvantaged Zimbabweans an opportunity to go and study at the UNZA.

In the video the politician is seen struggling to walk while strapping his tie all over his shoulder as if he is in his bedroom. He then appears in the wrong location of the building, and an unidentified woman struggles to help him with directions.

LEAKED- Video Of Mnangagwa Totally Drunk While Launching University Scholarship https://t.co/y2wkAt1XUE pic.twitter.com/Rfxy5kU7Zo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 21, 2021

He is then assisted by the Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire and a second man, to get to his allocated place.

During the incident. Mnangagwa’s pink tie is seen thrown around his neck as if, a scarf.

Speaking later after the embarrassing incident, Mnangagwa, who expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and honour given him 44 years after he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the same university, said he was inspired to do more in support of the education sector in the country, including establishing synergies with regional and international universities.

“As a proud alumnus of this university, I am aware that this is the highest recognition that a university can award an individual.

“To give other young people the opportunity to experience learning at this great institution, I will be awarding Presidential Scholarships to deserving candidates to study at the University of Zambia,” said Mnangagwa.