ZEC Suspends Voter Registration

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that the mobile voter registration (BVR) exercise that was scheduled to be held in December has been suspended indefinitely.

Below is the ZEC’s statement announcing the voter registration suspension said:

SUBJECT: POSTPONEMENT OF THE DECEMBER 2021 MOBILE BIOMETRIC VOTER REGISTRATION (BVR) EXERCISE: BLITZ

The above subject matter refers.

Please be advised that the Mobile Biometric Voter Registration exercise which was scheduled for 6 December 2021 has been rescheduled to a later date to be advised in due course.

However, take note that the current Enumeration Area (EA) to Polling Area (PA) alignment and Alpha list updating exercise will continue as per schedule.

Commenting on social medai MDC Alliance’s Harare West legislator, Joanah Mamombe said their party would continue mobilising citizens to register to vote nevertheless.

She said:

The regime is desperate, why postponing the Blitz?? Manje, We will continue to mobile citizens to go and register to vote. Blitz or no Blitz! The @mdczimbabwe Youth Assembly is well led by @ceechimbiri2. Thank you for the hard work & commitment Commander. #RegisterToVoteZW

Project Vote 263 #RegisterToVoteZW @ProjectVote263 that is chaired by a University of Zimbabwe student, Allan Chipoyi says many people are still unregistered. Said Project Vote 263:

The cancellation of the mobile registration by @ZECzim has left us with a huge backlog of people who need transport, it was a very busy day in Bulawayo as scores of young people came in their numbers to register to vote today +263 719 622 044 #RegisterToVoteZW #HatiperiPower

Team Pachedu, an opposition political activism online group expressed displeasure over the decision to suspend the blitz. Said the group:

We are dismayed by ZEC’s unprofessional decision to indefinitely cancel the Voter Registration Blitz. This blatant abrogation of duty is unconstitutional – the intention being to disenfranchise the youth. All @ZECzim commissioners must resign!

Voter registration is necessary especially when the 2023 elections are approaching.