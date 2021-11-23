Mnangagwa Drunk Video Haunts Government

By A Correspondent-A video of President Emmerson Mnangagwa being assisted to the podium to address delegates at a function at State House at the weekend has given his aides troubled times who continue to defend it on social media.

The video has been making rounds since Sunday.

It invited critics to make him a subject of jokes on several social media platforms.

The video was taken during the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa University of Zambia scholarship programme that will benefit Zimbabwean and Zambian students.

Critics made fun of Mnangagwa’s video. He looked seemingly tired and had to be assisted to walk to the podium by Sports deputy minister Tino Machakaire and businessman Farai Matsika.

Nick Mangwana has, since the weekend, been trying to defend the video.

Posted Mangwana on his Twitter account Tuesday morning:

After the event in which some thought his being attentive to his Scholarship Fund benefactors was being drunk, HE President

@edmnangagwa

is seen here going home. He walks with vigor balance and focus. Not drunk, not sick just single mindedness to develop Zimbabwe #fivemoreyears