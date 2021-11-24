Police Recover Stolen Donkies, 51 Cattle

By A Correspondent- Police in Gwanda’s area of Ngoma on Tuesday last week recovered cattle and donkeys that were stolen.

The 51 cattle and eight donkeys were found after the police launched an operation code named “Let’s Fight Stock Thieves/Asilwiseni Amasela Ezifuyo Phase Two”.

“On 16/11/21, Police on an Operation code-named Let’s fight Stock Thieves/ Asilwiseni Amasela Ezifuyo Phase Two, recovered suspected stolen 51 cattle and eight donkeys at Ngoma Village, Gwanda.” Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed on their twitter page.

“The cattle which comprises of twenty-one cows, fifteen calves, ten heifers, four steers and one bull all with various brand and earmarks were found penned in a field surrounded by a thicket. No one was found in-charge of the herd and no arrest has been made so far,” the police tweeted.