Prince Dube Bounces Back

Prince Dube has finally made his return to full fitness after spending over two months on the sidelines.

The Azam striker missed his team’s six opening games after undergoing surgery.

Dube had the operation in Cape Town in September to treat a sports hernia injury. He had been struggling with the abdominal ailment since the end of May but was suppressing the pain with injections.

He was initially scheduled to return in late October but the medical issue got complicated and was given more time to recover.

The Warriors striker returned to the pitch for the first time in two months on Tuesday.

He is now expected to feature in his first game of the season when Azam host Mtibwa Sugar next Tuesday. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Prince Dube