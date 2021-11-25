Man Utd Legend Labels Arsenal Coach ‘Naive’

Rio Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta showed his naivety at the weekend when the Arsenal manager got involved in a heated spat with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the Anfield touchline.

With the game goalless the two managers become enraged over seemingly very little, with Arteta furious in a rare show of emotion, remonstrating with Klopp.

Both were shown yellow cards for their actions but it was likely only Arteta who regretted the clash as the atmosphere at Anfield intensified and Liverpool stepped on the gas, eventually running out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Ferdinand believes sparking up a fiery atmosphere at Liverpool was an avoidable mistake from the Gunners boss and he showed his naivety by doing so.

‘I watched the game and Liverpool just turned the screw. They turned the screw after Arteta and Klopp’s spat on the touchline, that Arteta started,’ Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE.

‘That was naive, for me. At Anfield you don’t want to be gassing up that crowd and whipping them up.

UK Mirror