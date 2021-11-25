Poet Abel Mauchi Dismisses Death Reports
25 November 2021
By A Correspondent
There are reports circulating on social media indicating that prominent Masving poet Abel Mauchi has died.
However the poet has dismissed the reports as false.
“Yes I have not been well but I am still alive. Please ignore social media reports saying I am dead.
Tell friends and relatives that I am alive,” said Mauchi.
On Wednesday afternoon, a social media user posted :
“SO SAD : Prominent Masvingo poet Abel Mauchi aka Shefu Mudhesve has died – he was vomiting blood”