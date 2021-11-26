Fire Outbreak At Garage, Five Cars Burnt To Ashes

By A Correspondent-Five vehicles, a fuel tanker loaded with diesel, two haulage trucks and two commuter omnibuses were burnt after a fire broke out at a fuel garage in Clemont suburb, Gweru, this afternoon.

Firefighters from Gweru City who arrived at the scene about 30 minutes after the fire outbreak could not put out the fire after their 5000-litre fire tender ran out of water.

A garage attendant who witnessed the fire, Mr Thomas Msipa said the origins of the fire were still a mystery.

“The fuel tanker was just parked, we had no Zesa and nothing was happening. We don’t know where the fire originated from,” he said.

Gweru chief fire officier, Mr Felix Muguti who was at the scene said they were still concentrating on puting out the fire with investigations on its origins underway.

“Our fire tender has gone into the city to refill after we ran out of water and for now we are concentrating on putting out the fire,” he said