Manchester United To Name New Coach

Manchester United are on the verge of appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Rangnick will come in as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement following the sacking of the Norwegian early in the week.

United will give the German gaffer a six-month contract and pay out his current deal as sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Terms have already been agreed between the club and the coach, and Manchester United hope to iron things out with Lokomotiv Moscow today.

Rangnick, however, will not be in charge this weekend against Chelsea as he waits for his work permit.

Caretaker coach Michael Carrick will oversee the game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe