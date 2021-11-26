Zivhu Dismisses Mthuli Ncube Budget

Tinashe Sambiri| Outspoken former Zanu PF MP, Killer Zivhu has described Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s budget presentation as useless and insignificant.

Zivhu also mocked Mthuli Ncube over failing to arrest escalating inflation.

He argued:

“Ukaona Budget richingonzi every Ministry Billions , ibva waziva kuti njuga dzarema. Minister voita betting chaiyo , thousand richatadza kutenga mengo one very soon

Main roots of corruption in Zimbabwe is poverty and poor salaries. Vashoma ndivo vanoita looting because of their proximity to powerful people

A good lie is not intelligence only fools think that way, the sound of a train inozwika chero uri mugomo kuti chitima chava kuuya. Chero imbwa dze Zumuto dzikaukura hazvitadzisi chitima kusvika Masvingo. Lies are sweet for a short time , kuudzana chokwadi kwaiponesa muhondo.

Killer Zivhu