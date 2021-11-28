DeMbare Fined

Dynamos have been fined US $2000 following their fans’ conduct in the Chibuku Super Cup semifinal clash against FC Platinum on Sunday.

The DeMbare supporters tried to attack referee Brighton Chimene after the match, blaming him for aiding to their team’s 1-0 defeat.

The result saw the Glamour Boys bowing out of the competition.

The referee had to call for a police escort to leave the ground.

In a statement the PSL said: “The Premier Soccer League has fined Dynamos FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred at the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final match played against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 21 November 2021.

“According to Order 1.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Disciplinary Offences and Fines, Dynamos FC have been charged a sum of two thousand dollars (US$2000) for failing to exercise control over their fans.

“The PSL urges clubs to raise awareness and educate their fans and officials on football rules and regulations to ensure the safety of spectators, match officials and players at football matches.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe