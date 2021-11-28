Man Steals Own Car

By A Correspondent- A 33 year old man from Plumtree was arrested for allegedly stealing a car he had sold to someone.

Chido Abel Chifeku (33) from Dingimuzi suburb allegedly stole a vehicle he had sold to Irvine Muzenda (34) who is a teacher at Imvimila High School using its duplicate key.

Allegations against Chifeku are that on 15 October 2021 he sold a motor vehicle, Toyota Raum, to Muzenda for US$1 100 through his friend Yeukai Jimu.

The car had no tyres and Muzenda paid US$600 before Chifeku gave him the vehicle’s original registration papers and one key.

The two parties then agreed that Muzenda would pay the remaining balance of US$500 by 31 December 2021.

After being given the vehicle Muzenda reportedly serviced it and parked it at his car wash.

It is reported that on 29 October 2021 Chikefu proceeded to the car wash in the absence of Muzenda and allegedly stole the car using a duplicate key.

He then allegedly sold the same vehicle to Muzi Dube of Kwite Primary school. The matter was reported to the police leading to Chifeku’s arrest.

For the offence Chifeku has since appeared in court charged with theft as defined Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to November 30.-BMetro