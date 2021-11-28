Sikhala “Arrests” Zanu PF Murderer

By A Correspondent-Opposition MDC Alliance’s co-national vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala, says he tried to effect a citizen arrest on Saturday following the assault and eventual death of an MDC Alliance member Nyasha Mawere.

The deceased succumbed to injuries sustained from an assault by suspected a ZANU PF mob last month when Chamisa toured Masvingo province to mobilise voters ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mawere was buried on Saturday in Gutu.

Sikhala says the case is being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). He said:

Dear Zimbabweans: Nyasha Zhambe Mawere died after he reported by name the ZPF thugs who murdered him. Sgt Nyoni of Gutu Police Station is the Investigating Officer of the case & has done nothing. I even visited his assailants yesterday 2 effect a citizen arrest & they ran away.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance has condemned political violence in the country. Said the party:

The MDC Alliance continues to mourn the sad passing of Nyasha Mawere who passed away last week. He was beaten by ZANU PF thugs & suffered injuries. He died a few days later. We call for an end to the primitive politics of violence against citizens for their political choices.

The party’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere also castigated political violence in the country. She said:

We must all take heed of this powerful message by VP @KarenyiKore at the burial of Nyasha Mawere yesterday. Political violence is unacceptable. It must never be tolerated. It is not a crime to demand a better society. Nobody should be beaten for calling for change & sound Govt.

Election watchdogs have also castigated political violence in the country saying it will jeopardise 2023 elections and by-elections scheduled for 2022.