Billiat Grabs Brace As Kaizer Chiefs Post Crucial Win

Khama Billiat returned to the scoresheet with a brace in Kaizer Chiefs’ 3-1 over Moroka Swallows on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder first found the back of the net with a cool finish on the stroke of halftime to double his side’s lead. He came back again on the 53rd minute to make it 3-0.

Billiat also created the opening goal, scored by Keagan Dolly on minute 43. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

The former Warriors international now has four goals and five assists in this league thus far.

Swallows, meanwhile, got their consolation through Lebohang Mokoena just after the hour.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

