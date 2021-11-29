Police Investigate Baby Dumping In Byo

By A Correspondent- Police are investigating a case of baby dumping after a baby girl was found abandoned in a drain in Bulawayo. The baby was taken to Mpilo Hospital.

We present a police statement on the case:

The ZRP is investigating a case of exposing an infant which occurred in Bulawayo on 28/11/21, where a baby girl was found dumped in a drainage near Gampu Primary School, Mpopoma. The infant was wrapped in a red t-shirt which was in a plastic bag.

Meanwhile, the infant was taken to Mpilo Hospital for further management. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Police recently expressed concern over the cases of baby-dumping that have remained unacceptably high in 2021 in spite of an overall decline compared to 2020.

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital clinical director Dr Hopewell Mungani revealed that they receive two or three cases of baby-dumping every mon