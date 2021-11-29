Respect Sanctity Of Life – Pressure Group Challenges Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri| Vibrant pressure group, Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust has strongly condemned the brutal murder of Movement for Democratic Change Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe.

Zhambe was murdered by known Zanu PF hooligans in Gutu during President Chamisa’s community engagement programme in the area.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust described the murder of Zhambe by Zanu PF hooligans as shocking and barbaric.

See statement below:

ZEAT COMMUNICATIONS. ..

We learnt with great shock about the untimely demise of Nyasha Zhambe Mawere who was abducted and attacked by ZANU PF Youths near Mpandawana Growth Point.

This happened when MDC Alliance President Advocate Nelson Chamisa was touring Masvingo Province in his meet the people tour. As ZEAT we feel it is a public secret that man is born with inalienable rights. These are rights that cannot be given away.

Amongst those rights is the right to life. The right to life is a God given right which no man can take away except God. The state has no right to take away this right.

Considering the impact of the event as we head towards the 2023 harmonised elections we therefore call upon ZANU PF to respect the sanctity of life. We also call upon them to call their Youths to order and ensure the prevailance of a peaceful environment that will necessitate the holding of free and fair elections. ZEAT fostering democratic elections.