Bad Governance The Cause Of Zim Crisis – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has warned Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa against using State institutions to suppress dissenting voices.

President Chamisa condemned the brutal murder of Movement for Democratic Change Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe by known Zanu PF agents.

President Chamisa, quoted by The Standard, accused the Zanu PF regime of murdering thousands of innocent citizens.

In an exclusive interview with the publication President Chamisa said:

“There is no shame or sense of accountability on the part of those responsible.

This is one of many cases we face as opposition and human rights defenders who continue to be treated in such a manner.

It is clear the leopard has not and will not change its spots,” said President Chamisa.

“This is an ominous sign of a dark cloud hovering over our nation, but nobody stays in charge forever.

No power is permanent and no authority is endless. Let us understand that all we do will hurt and haunt us one day.

It’s not good to have such impunity.

The nation needs healing and we need peace-builders not those who burn bridges.

The most unfortunate thing is we have the latter in the majority by those who are responsible.”

I have heard so many reports of people being followed door to door in Mhondoro where some headmen’s houses were searched, with those involved accusing them of harbouring ploughs and seeds I was said to have given them.

We have had cases of the military having meetings with chiefs where I had addressed like they did in Manicaland. It’s all part of the intimidation process.

The Zimbabwean crisis is man-made and authored by bad politics and bad governance,”he added.

“We can point at any external source, but for one finger pointing at that, four fingers are pointing at us.”

President Chamisa