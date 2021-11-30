Headmaster Who Doubles As Zanu PF District Chairperson Threatens Teachers

By A Correspondent- The headmaster of Mbuso Primary School in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province, has been accused of abusing his position as Zanu-PF district chairperson to threaten teachers.

A villager, Darlington Dube, alleged that Maphosa was using his Zanu-PF position to threaten teachers.

“We have a serious problem at Mbuso Primary School. Maphosa, who is Zanu-PF Matobo district chairperson, and is victimising other teachers using his political position. Every teacher is now afraid of him, and some are resigning,” Dube said.

“Maphosa spends most of his time away from school, either on party business or importing fuel from Botswana for resale. Does the Constitution of Zimbabwe allow civil servants to be involved in politics?

“We demand his resignation, either from politics or civil service. He can’t have both. How is he going to develop our school when he is embedded in politics? Headmasters should be non-partisan.”

Zimbabwe’s Constitution bars civil servants from holding political office.

Maphosa asked Southern Eye to send questions in writing, but had not responded to them by the time of going to print yesterday.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said he was yet to receive the report on Maphosa’s alleged misconduct.

“I haven’t received any report about that issue yet. I will find out about what is happening at the school,” he said.

“In the meantime, villagers should not panic. As soon as we get the full details, we will make a plan.”-Newsday