IN PICTURES: Fake-Chinamasa Restaurant Resurfaced 36 Days Later

“Disaster of 24 October 2021 and spectacular replacement of 30 November 2021! Huyai tidye! @Kapoto Restaurant🙏🏼,”

reads the announcement over the place which has been re-built 36 days after being grazed down in an inferno last month. In those days, it was falsely claimed that the restaurant belongs to ZANU PF Acting Commissar, Patrick Chinamasa. He vehemently dissociated himself from it. PICTURES BELOW….

Resurfaced…the Kapoto Restaurant