Manchester United Appoint New Coach

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

The German takes over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week. The gaffer was with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

He will take charge of the club until the end of the season, followed by a consultancy role for the next two years.

Rangnick said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Rangnick’s work visa is finalised.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe