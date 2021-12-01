Schools Close Amid New Covid-19 Varient Scare

By A Correspondent- Several local schools are closing, citing coronavirus detection among members of the schools’ community.

One such school is the Heritage School which announced on Tuesday that it was closing immediately.

Below is the school’s letter to stakeholders:

THE HERITAGE SCHOOL

30 November 2021

Dear Parents and Guardians

This letter serves to inform you that we have just received information that a member of our school community has tested Positive for the Covid-19 virus.

It is therefore prudent that as a school we take immediate action to control the situation by closing the school with immediate effect. It is unfortunate that we have had to take this action, but we feel it Is in the best interest of our community.

Our Year 7 classes will continue with their ZIMSEC examinations. They should be brought to school at 7:45 am. and they should be picked up soon after their exams.

Boarders may be collected from Acacia House starting on Wednesday 1″ December 2021 from 800 am.

The end of year school reports will be sent via email in due course.

We would like to thank you for your support throughout the year.

We wish you happy holidays Stay Safe!

Chisipite Junior School which also recorded coronavirus cases said it had suspended all physical lessons and activities at the school.

Hartmann House is also closing for all classes serve for grade sevens who are writing ZIMSEC examinations.

While schools traditionally close in the first week of December, the government directed that they will this time close on the 17th of December to compensate for the time lost when learners were home due to coronavirus.

-Online