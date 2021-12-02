In Typical Mugabe Style, Mnangagwa Awards Wife Top Zanu PF Post

By A Correspondent- In a similar, Robert Mugabe style, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has given his wife Auxilia a top position in Zanu PF.

Mnangagwa Wednesday surprised many when he appointed Auxilia to the secretary of the environment post in the Politburo.

Mnangagwa imposed his wife on the top party post-Wednesday when he made new Zanu PF politburo appointments.

Below are the new appointments he made :