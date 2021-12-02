Mnangagwa Honours Munatsi, Grants State Assisted Funeral

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed Government to assist in the funeral of the late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi.

Munatsi died in an inferno after his apartment mysteriously caught fire on Monday morning.

In a statement to the press, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Government would liaise with the family to ensure Mnangagwa’s directive is effected.