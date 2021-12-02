Pastor Tom’s Wife Rushed To Capetown for Emergency Operation | FULL TEXT

Does Prayer make a difference?

Tom and Bonnie Deuschel

I had just been rushed to Capetown, SA for an emergency operation on my right lung. My doctor told me that surgery would take 3hours. I was also told that prayer had been going up 24 hours daily and was about to go into its 3rd day! In the end 3hrs of surgery became 48mins and the recovery was so miraculous that 2 days after leaving the hospital I was ministering at a worship seminar. Prayer does have power and, in my case, I believe, it made the difference between life and death.

Whose life is depending on your prayers today? – Bonnie Deushle