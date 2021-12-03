Hopewell Chinono Exposes Zanu PF Activists Have Stolen Nigeria Road Construction Pics

Senior journalist and documentary film maker Hopewell Chinono has exposed how ZANU PF activists on Friday stole Nigerian roadwork pictures and began claiming they are from Beitbridge.

A simple reverse check over the picture exposed its pixel origin as from Nigeria back in June.

Writing over it, Chinono said:

They have stolen a Nigerian Road and made it theirs😂😂😂😂😂😂

I know that ZANUPF is scrapping the barrel for success stories, but these guys seem not to have heard about Reverse Image Technology.

This is not the first time that they have embarrassingly stole internet pictures!





