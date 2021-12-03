Mnangagwa Gives Home-Girl Top Government Post

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Chirumhanzu South legislator Barbara Rwodzi as Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Chirumhanzu is in the Midlands province, where Mnangagwa also comes from.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“In terms of section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment No. 20 of 2013, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Hon Barbara Rwodzi, MP of Chirumhanzu in the Midlands Province as Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry,” he said.

-Herald