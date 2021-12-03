Rusape Officer Faces Stock Theft Charges

A RUSAPE senior police officer was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption

Commission for allegedly stealing 15 beasts from a United Kingdom-based farmer who

was accused of ill-treating her cattle.

Esther Doloba (48) who is an inspector in the Zimbabwe Republic Police recently appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare who remanded her out of custody to December 13 on $7 000 bail.

Doloba is jointly charged with Constable Naison Rashamira who is still at large.

To cover up for the offence, Doloba and Rashamira allegedly applied for a warrant to seize the cattle and took them to Zunidza Farm for safekeeping under the supervision of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

“The accused persons did not record the cattle they had taken possession of in the police exhibit book, or in any police books as is the normal practice when one seizes exhibits which is contrary to and inconsistent with their duties,” said Mr Masanganise.

Ms Matewa was advised, and on her return from the UK, she went to Nyazura Police Station.

-State Media