I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin. https://t.co/OcL9zY8YNN— Masechaba Khumalo 🇿🇦 (@MKhumalo___) December 2, 2021
Jub Jub raped Amanda?Jub Jub physically abused Kelly Khumalo?Jub Jub killed kids?And his face is the face of a television show!?Wow.
Ask students from Ithuteng Trust about Jub Jub and his mother, ask people from Klipspruit. Ask those students about the abuse they endured under that family and institution. Ask the women who attended that institution.— Kabelo Sandile Motsoeneng (@Kabelo_SM) December 2, 2021
I worked closely with Molemo “jub jub” at MojaLove tv & experienced many sexual advances which were declined. His interview on Mac G’s podcast was reckless & he deserves the back lash.I believe you ! https://t.co/wbchXDBkPA— The Fibroid Influencer (@Refilwe_kumalo) December 2, 2021
STATEMENT FROM MOJA LOVE Jub Jub conducted an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Channel O yesterday, in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof. 1/2— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) December 2, 2021
As a channel, though we don't condone any Gender Based Violence in any way and under any circumstances. As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub.— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) December 2, 2021
This is not the first time Amanda speaks out about the rape. She mentioned this during an interview with real Magazine in 2014. She didn't mention Jub Jub's name, but those that knew he was her ex knew it was him. I belive Amanda, I always have. Jub Jub is an abuser. https://t.co/L9a3bFv9oG
