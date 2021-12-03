Ultimatum For Unvaccinated Health Workers In Ghana

By A Correspondent- The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has given health workers until December 31, 2021, to get vaccinated or stop showing up at work.

The GHS director of health promotion, Dr Da-costa Aboagye said that unvaccinated health workers would not be permitted to their various workplaces if they do not take heed of the ultimatum.

They will only be allowed on to the hospital premises if they provide a negative PCR test result. Dr Aboagye said this was necessary to protect patients and staff from Covid-19.

This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has allowed governments to impose mandatory COVID-19 vaccination as the world faces the threat of a new variant, Omicron.

WHO, however, warned that governments must exhaust all measures to encourage voluntary inoculation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health has launched a national Covid-19 vaccination month to afford people including health workers the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Dr Aboagye advised health workers to take advantage of the campaign and get vaccinated.

GHS has said that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year.

GHS director-general Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said mandatory vaccination was necessary to get the pandemic under control.-msn