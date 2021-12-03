ZACC’s Majome Slaps Hopewell Chin’ono With USD350,000 Lawsuit

Share

By A Correspondent | The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commissioner, Jessie Majome has taken the heroic journalist Hopewell Chin’ono to court for defamation.

In her suit, Majome said she is demanding USD350,000 from Chinono for damages summarised as follows:

the front page of the lawsuit

a. Payment of US$150 000.00 or equivalent at the date of payment being damages for defamation.

b. Payment of US$75 000.00 or equivalent at the date of payment being damages for injuria.

c. Payment of US$75 000.00 or equivalent at the date of payment being damages for contumelia.

Jessie Majome with South Africa’s former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela

d. Payment of US$50 000.00 or equivalent as compensation in terms of section .85 (1) of the constitution for the infringement of her rights to dignity, freedom from cruel and degrading treatment and the right to serve in public office.

e. Interest at the prescribed rate calculated from the date of publication to the date of payment.

In his response, Chin’ono said he has “no retractions, no apologies!”

He said in full:

I have just received this High Court document this afternoon.

ZACC commissioner Fungayi Jessie Majome is suing me for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

I have instructed my lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to respond informing Jessie Majome that we will meet her in court!

No retractions, no apologies!