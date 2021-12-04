Female Rapists Resurface

By A Correspondent- A 27 years old Mutare man is battling for life after he was allegedly kidnapped by two gun-toting women and a male accomplice who drugged and administered an overdose of a sex-enhancing substance on him before sexually abusing him.

The incident, which happened on Monday at Mukwena Shopping Centre in Dangamvura, brings to the fore the many facets of sexual abuse at a time when the world was commemorating 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Mutare District Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson, Detective Sergeant Coleen Mbato confirmed the incident.

He said detectives were on the ground conducting investigations.

“The complainant left home at night to pick up his wife who was at her aunt’s place in the same suburb. The complainant went to Mukwena Shopping Centre Bus Stop where he boarded a white Mazda Verisa which had three occupants; two women sitting in front and a male who was at the back seat,” he said.

Upon reaching Area 16 turnoff, the driver diverted into a road that goes to Destiny area.

“The complainant asked where they were taking him, and the driver told him that she wanted to drop off one of her colleagues. After driving for a short distance, the driver stopped and parked the vehicle at a secluded place along the gravel road towards Dora Business Centre.

“The complainant sensed danger and tried to bolt out of the vehicle, but the man who was sitting next to him at the back grabbed him by the waist,” said Detective Sergeant Mbato.

He said the two scuffled in the motor vehicle until one of the women drew out a pistol from her handbag and threatened to shoot the complainant.

“She ordered him to calm down before injecting him with an unknown substance on the right thigh. He became unconscious and does not remember what happened thereafter.

“It is not clear how the complainant got back to Mukwena Business Centre, but he later gained consciousness and narrated his story to a security guard. He pleaded with the guard to call his relative to rush to the shopping centre. His relative came and rushed him to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital,” said Detective Sergeant Mbato.

Medical examinations revealed that he had been sexually abused. Detectives handling the case revealed that perpetrators of cases of this nature often harvest semen from their victims or draw blood for ritual purposes.

Manica Post