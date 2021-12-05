Cop Murderers, ZRP Appeals For Information

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to members of the public who may have information on the murder of a police officer in Bulawayo on Saturday to come forward.

The ZRP confirmed the suspected murder of a police officer who was found dead at Eyethu Shops, Makoni Shopping Centre, Bulawayo.

The body was found around 1.30 AM yesterday with serious injuries on the back of the head, right side and mouth. ZRP tweeted:

The ZRP is investigating a case of murder where a police officer was found dead at Eyethu Shops, Makoni Shopping Centre, Bulawayo on 04/12/21 around 0130 hours.

The body had serious injuries on the back of the head, right side and on the mouth.

Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

In an unrelated development, police confirmed the arrest of Thokozani Ncube suspected of murdering Martin Sibanda (22) at Lyn Mine, Filabusi just before midnight.

Ncube, who is is a security guard at the premises confronted the victim together with Lameson Bhanditi whilst coming out of a mining shaft before shooting the victim once on the right knee and he fell in the mine shaft which was about six metres and died.

Police said they recovered 50kgs of gold ore near the mine shaft, a pair of catapult in the victim’s pair of shorts, a machete belonging to the victim and the shotgun rifle belonging to the mine owner.