RegisterToVoteZim

Human Rights Defenders Mourn Dewa Mavhinga

Tinashe Sambiri|Human rights defenders across the world have expressed shock at the death of Dewa Mavhinga.

Dewa Mavhinga

Mavhinga was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust described Mavhinga as a dedicated human rights champion…

ZEAT COMMUNICATIONS.We would like to join the Mavhinga family and the rest of the world in mourning the Human Rights Watch Regional Director Dewa Mavhinga.We have been robbed of a dedicated cadre, decorated lawyer and defender of human rights who served with distinction .We are however inspired to continue the good works he championed.Dewa fought a good fight in a perilous environment where human rights activists are subjected to abuse.We salute his audacity and dedication in his quest for justice and equality.ZEAT… fostering democratic elections?

Human Rights Watch posted on Twitter:

Our beloved colleague, Dewa Mavhinga, passed away suddenly overnight. He had just returned to Johannesburg after a research mission in Zimbabwe. We are heartbroken and devastated by the news. Our priority right now is to support his family…