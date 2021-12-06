1000 Prison Officers Test Positive For Covid-19

By A Correspondent- At least 990 Prison officers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country’s prisons since the pandemic, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has announced.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu told the Sunday Mail that they managed to contain the situation and avoided further spreading of the virus.

“As part of measures to contain its (the virus) spread, the ZPCS has been religiously following and adhering to both the WHO (World Health Organisation) and national guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of this virus.”

He added: “Those infected have been isolated to curb the spread of the disease. Uptake of vaccination has also been pleasing.

“We are also cognisant of the fact that there is a new variant that was recently detected in Botswana and South Africa; hence the ZPCS continues to conduct awareness campaigns within its cantonment areas.

“In terms of statistics, a total number of 992 officers and 2 038 inmates were infected with the virus, with 32 deaths being recorded (10 officers, 18 inmates and four dependants).”

He said 90 percent of all prison officers have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

-Sunday Mail