Latest On T Freddy Trial

By A Correspondent- The rape trial of Harare-based pastor, Tapiwa Freddy, has been set for the 6th of January 2022.

The founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries appeared in court for his routine remand this Monday.

Prosecutors told the court that they are prepared to commence the trial on the 6th of January 2022 after carrying out further investigations.

Freddy (39), is facing allegations of raping a 33-year-old Harare woman on several occasions.

The self-styled prophet was arrested last month on allegations of raping the woman after promising to assist her with the upkeep of her child.

The court heard that three months after the death of the complainant’s husband in 2020, Freddy proposed love to the woman but she spurned her advances as she was still mourning her husband as per traditional protocols.

Some time in November 2020, Freddy reportedly visited the complainant’s rural home to see her child.

On his return, Freddy allegedly raped the complainant and instructed her to consider him as her new husband, threatening to cast a spell over her if she resisted.

Prosecutors further alleged that sometime in August this year, Freddy took her victim to Moja Shopping Centre in Mbare.

He reportedly physically abused the woman, who is physically challenged and nearly overran her following a heated argument-statemedia