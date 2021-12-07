2555 COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Zim Yesterday

Zimbabwe is currently battling against the fourth wave of the deadly COVID-19 with cases soaring to as many as 2555 as of yesterday.

Less than two weeks ago, the daily average number of cases was below 50 but the situation is slowly getting out of hand.

Health and child care minister and vice President Constantino Chiwenga has confirmed that the new Omicron variant was already in the country in what could spoil christmas festivities as the country is likely to announce tight lockdown measures to curb the further spread of the deadly disease.