Dewa Mavhinga An Intelligent Patriot- President Chamisa
7 December 2021
Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the late human rights defender Dewa Mavhinga was a solid democrat and fighter.
Dewa Mavhinga was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday.
Said President Chamisa in a brief statement:
I’m in the countryside yet so gutted and deeply devastated. Death is always an unbearable blow.
We’ve lost a fighter, an intelligent patriot, rights defender & a solid democrat.A Cde in the struggle for freedom in Zimbabwe.A very humble Comrade indeed! My Condolences to his beloved wife Fiona & the entire family.
I’m really saddened. May God grant us the courage to be bold and brave through it all. RIP my Cde!