Gas Price Goes Up Again

By Jane Mlambo| The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has today hiked the price of liquefied petroleum gas commonly known as LP Gas from US$2.05 and ZWL$202.78 per kilogram to US$2.14 and ZWL$225.92.

The increase in gas price comes at a time Zimbabwe is battling against relentless power cuts that have seen most areas going to up to eight hours without electricity everyday.

With a lot of urban households now using LP gas for cooking, the just announced price hike will likely impact on the cost of living of most Zimbabweans.

According to the Petroleum Act, ZERA can review the monthly prices of fuel and LP Gas on or around the 5th of each month.