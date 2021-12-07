LEAKED: Yipee!, ZANU PF Makes Tiny-Gokwe Town Produce 5 Million Votes | EXCLUSIVE

By Investigative Reporter | ZANU PF F has made the tiny town of Gokwe (currently with a population of less than 500,000 people, produce a record 5,000,000 votes.

A leaked audio of the current ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemanda, has the former National Commissar spilling how this has been done. In the lengthy clip, the former Deputy Defence Minister announces in part saying (part transcript):

Gokwe council chairperson, Councillor Ester Senga (left) and town secretary Mrs Melania Mandeya celebrating the newly commissioned solar traffic lights yesterday – file copy

This is not the first time that elections are being held in the Gokwe town. These elections began in 1980. Other people don’t know that if we start with the council in 1980 it had many counsellors 38 in number but the miracles that happened in the town is that during that time there was ZAPU and ZANU. Each won 18. Many who are running today, do not know what they’re talking about; they don’t know that the problem of the council getting into a crisis of 18 apiece, how did we solve it. We will just tell those who ask us.

All those who you see our jumping up and down do not know this thing. They do not know that the town is structured in what way from the time it was north and south. Many do not know and many do not want to ask because they pretend like they know. Those who were there they know that it was once one constituency. You know it well, right now … those constituencies are now 9-in number many who are jumping around do not know how the 9 constituencies came about; don’t want to work with those who made it work for the new 9 constituencies.

That’s why you see right now while in Gokwe, that we want 5 million votes.

Meanwhile, contacted for a comment, Ambassador Matemadanda had not responded at the time of writing. Several insiders however confirmed the audio saying it is Matemadanda’s.