Masvingo Hit By Cash Shortages

By A Correspondent- Hundreds of people have been sleeping outside People’s Own Savings Bank in Masvingo since Wednesday last week queuing for foreign currency withdrawals which Gov promised them.

Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Fungai Paguti, the Bank’s branch manager were futile up to the time of going to Press.

Clients who spoke to The Mirror said the Bank was giving foreign currency to a maximum of seven people a day and the rest were offered RTGS$ withdrawals.

Most of the people travels from rural areas and they complained that they did not have fares to go back home and come back again the next day.

Some clients were defaulting on medication after they left tablets home. Clients also complained that they were hungry as they did not have money for food.

Police using horses sent people fleeing in all directions as they tried to bring order to the queues.

The situation was worse at POSB compared to other banks. Masvingo Mirror