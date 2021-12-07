Ramaphosa To Update On New Covid-19 Lock-Down Measure

By A Correspondent-President Cyril Ramaphosa introduces a set of new lockdown measures to curb rising coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Ramaphosa (69) published his weekly letter to the nation, encouraging all citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccines immediately.

The South African president addressed his compatriots eight days ago but chose not to rock the boat but rather to maintain the status quo.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to meet later this week to “review the state of the pandemic”, with a presidential address to the nation likely to follow. Said Ramaphosa:

We will know more about the Omicron variant in the coming days and weeks.

At the same time, we are keeping a close eye on the rates of infection and hospitalisation. I call on all South Africans to go and get vaccinated without delay.

We will soon be convening a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council to review the state of the pandemic.

This will enable us to take whatever further measures are needed to keep people safe and healthy.