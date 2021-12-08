Dewa Mavhinga An Inspirational Human Rights Champion- Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has urged the nation to pull a leaf from the late human rights defender Dewa Mavhinga’s humility.

Hon Sikhala described Mavhinga as a man who stood head and shoulders above all as he fought tirelessly for people’s fundamental human rights.

“Whoever knew that one day this boy on the far left Dewa Mavhinga, will change the face of human rights law at regional and international level.

The destiny of an individual is in the hands of God.

Nothing should stop u frm reaching your destiny.”

Hon Sikhala added:

“Worldwide pouring of condolence messages for Dewa Mavhinga shows that he had put a good fight.

He fought for many tormented souls. He stood for and with the weak in society. He was an embodiment for the oppressed.”

Dewa Mavhinga