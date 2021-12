Fuel Price Goes Up Again, Blending Level Reduced

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has hiked the price of fuel by US$0.02 to US$1.42 for petrol while diesel price has remained the same.

ZERA has also reduced blending level from E20 to E10 which could bring major relief to motorists.

The local currency price for both petrol and diesel has also gone up by $15.86 and $13.87 respectively.

View the ZERA fuel price schedule below;