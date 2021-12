Police Name Chadcombe Shoot-Out Armed Robbers

A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released names of both the killed and surviving and arrested armed robbers who were involved in a shootout with retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa Monday night.

The police announced the names on their Twitter handle Wednesday evening:

https://twitter.com/PoliceZimbabwe/status/1468617142404890624/photo/1

