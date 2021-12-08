President Chamisa Thanks Zimbabweans

By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has thanked Zimbabweans adding that citizens’ commitment to a better Zimbabwe will see a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Said President Chamisa:

“Thank you Zimbabwe. I’m so humbled. I’m just amazed at the extent you Zimbabweans are willing to go, do and push to get us there to be free,happy, peaceful & prosperous again. This is commitment! You are making history. Thank you! Citizens are in it. #Godisinit.”

