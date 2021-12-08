Tendai Ndoro Turns To Christianity

Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro says he has become a Christian after his football career was blighted by an illness that left him blind for three weeks.

Ndoro (36) is now a worshipper at Victorious Family International Church, which meets at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare, Harare.

Giving his testimony to the congregants on Sunday, the former Warriors, Orlando Pirates and Chicken Inn striker said a lot of negative things have been said about him but he has now found solace in God. Said Ndoro:

I am very grateful and my life has since changed after I turned to God. There was a lot of hearsay concerning my life where nobody could confirm with me.

I turned blind for three weeks but with the support and prayers from my pastor, Kudakwashe Jose, everything has changed for the better as I can now see.

He also thanked his family and fellow congregants for supporting him during his predicament. Ndoro said:

I am very happy with the support I have been receiving from my relatives and family members from the church.

It has been a long journey for me and it needs a whole day to explain but from the counselling and guidance I am getting from my church leader, everything is going on well.

Ndoro played for Mpumalanga Black Aces before joining Orlando Pirates in South Africa to become one of the wealthiest Zimbabwean footballers across the Limpopo at the time.

However, recent reports claimed that Ndoro had hit hard times and was being assisted by his relative Simba Ndoro, the owner of Northern Region Division One outfit Simba Bhora.-The Herald