President Chamisa Unveils Grand Plan To Win Zimbabwe For Change

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance has dismissed a bogus calender of events for 2022 circulating on social media platforms.

According to the party, an official calendar shall be released in due course via appropriate channels.

“We note that an unofficial calendar of the party has been created and shared without the party’s consent or adherence to protocol.

Please be advised that we are yet to launch our 2022 calendar. The official calendar will be launched & published through our official channels,” said the party in a statement.

The MDC Alliance also unveiled President Nelson Chamisa’s plan to win Zimbabwe for change.

“President

@nelsonchamisa

’s plan to win Zimbabwe for change:

6 million votes Presidential election Two thirds majority in Parliament Majority in Local Govt elections Communities will select candidates by consensus.”

